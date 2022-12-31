Emerging tech to see heavy fund flow by 2030

Enterprises are expected to heavily invest in emerging technologies in the next few years in a bid to stay relevant in the era of rapid digital transformation. Emerging technologies refer to those whose development and practical applications are still in the initial stages but hold great potential.

Technology buyers anticipate that investments in emerging technologies will account for 70-80% of their tech spending by 2030, according to the latest report by Nasscom and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report identifies 12 emerging technologies with high funding momentum and R&D focus that have emerged as the “biggest bets”. These include autonomous analytics, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), autonomous driving, computer vision, deep learning, distributed ledger, edge computing, sensor tech, smart robots, space tech, sustainability tech and 5G/6G.

Tech buyers expect the share of emerging tech to grow 3X in next 4-6 years, driven by higher efficiency, enhanced customer experience and accelerated product development cycle. Within Asia Pacific, India has the highest private tech funding growth at 31% compared to overall Asia Pacific region at 11%. Healthcare and transportation have emerged as top funded verticals, followed by technology, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and telecom.

“Emerging technologies have evolved as the nucleus for businesses across segments. It has helped them navigate through the unprecedented challenges of the digital era while allowing them to achieve a competitive advantage,” said Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom. “Going forward, it will be interesting to see how businesses will put their bets on emerging technologies and how they would be taking ahead the tech revolution for the larger good of the society.”

Tech Mahindra believes that emerging technologies coupled with the software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model will unlock immense potential for businesses in India. “The advancement of existing technologies and the emergence of new trends have reshaped our working patterns and ushered in significant transformations across industries. Artificial intelligence, for example, has become a reality in businesses, and other technologies such as metaverse, blockchain, robotics, and digital twins are expected to follow the suit in the coming years. I believe in 2023, we will see significant progress in autonomous systems, 5G, and green technology, as well as a quantum leap in technological skilling to digital transformation-related skilling,” said Jagdish Mitra, chief strategy officer and head of growth, Tech Mahindra.

As the country is rolling out 5G services, Optiemus Electronics is expanding its capabilities in 5G telecom equipment and is all set to open its third manufacturing facility in Noida. “We also aim to strengthen the IT hardware segment by expanding laptop manufacturing and starting new categories like mini PC, etc. Adding to that, we have plans to enter emerging categories like internet of things (IoT) and electric vehicles as India adopts new technologies,” said A Gururaj, managing director, Optiemus Electronics.

Oracle believes businesses will increase their investments in hybrid and multi-cloud in 2023. “Cloud and related technologies, including AI/ML, blockchain, robotic process automation, among others, proved themselves to be imperative for business continuity…As these technologies soared in 2022, they have also paved the way for a tech-first 2023 where the most critical sectors, including BFSI, public sector, telecom, healthcare, retail, among others, will ideally deepen their cloud acceptance and widen their horizons for cloud strategies,” said Srikanth Doranadula, group vice president, technology and systems, Oracle India.