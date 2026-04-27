Elon Musk has launched XChat, a new messaging app to rival WhatsApp with top privacy tools like end-to-end encryption, screenshot protection, and messages that vanish. The launch comes at a time when WhatsApp is facing serious questions about its own encryption and is dealing with legal trouble over the privacy promises it has made to its users.

Right now, XChat only lets you chat with other X users, which limits how many people you can reach.

To get started, you just need an X account. The app supports 46 languages and lets you connect with your existing X contacts to call, chat, and share files. At the moment, it is only available on iOS, but more features are on the way, according to X’s lead designer Benji Taylor. No word on the Android app for now.

Today we’re launching XChat, a standalone app for all your conversations on 𝕏. It’s fast, private, and just the beginning of what we’re building for messaging. pic.twitter.com/W3gEzd6Si2 — Benji Taylor (@benjitaylor) April 24, 2026

XChat: How it supports Musk’s ‘all-in-one’ app plan

XChat is part of Musk’s bigger vision of turning X into an “everything app” that brings together messaging, payments, shopping, and more in one place.

Musk has said that XChat is built using Rust, a programming language known for being fast and secure. He has also described the encryption as a “Bitcoin-style” system.

XChat also takes over from the Communities feature, which X is shutting down due to low activity and spam issues. Benji Taylor has called XChat “just the beginning” of what X plans to build for messaging.

What people are saying about XChat?

今天 XChat 可以下载了，试用了一下，可以说是非常的失望。



虽然从功能上来说我已经知道 XChat 就是 X 聊天剥离出来的，但我实在无法理解一个和 X 聊天几乎是 100% 重合的产品是否有意义单独剥离，并没有增加新的功能，也没有什么亮眼的地方，还有一堆 BUG 。



XChat 中几乎所有的功能在 X… https://t.co/pdeptErgjN pic.twitter.com/tn2FBrDhni — Phyrex (@PhyrexNi) April 24, 2026

Some users on the App Store have reported that the app runs smoothly without any major issues. A few have even praised it as one of the best apps released under Elon Musk’s ecosystem, highlighting its performance and user experience positively.

Here is what the app currently offers:

– End-to-end encrypted messaging

– No ads and no tracking

– Edit or delete messages for everyone

– Disappearing messages

– Sharing of large photos, videos, and files

– Group chats

– Screenshot blocking

How to install XChat on iPhone and iPad:

Launch the App Store on your iPhone or iPad.

Use the search tab and enter “XChat” in the search field.

Find the app published by X Corp. in the results.

Press the “Download” or “Get” option to start installing it.

Confirm the download using Face ID, Touch ID, or your Apple ID credentials.

Allow a few moments for the app to finish installing on your device.

Getting started with XChat

Launch the XChat app once it has been installed on your device.

Log in with your existing X account details.

Create a secure PIN to enable encryption and protect your chats.

Grant required permissions, such as access to your contacts, when prompted.

Begin a conversation by choosing someone from your X connections.

Share text messages, photos, videos, or documents with end-to-end security.

Compatible devices

The feature is compatible with iPhone models running iOS 26.0 or later, as well as iPad devices operating on iPadOS 26.0 or newer.