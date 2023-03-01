Elon Musk’s Twitter reworks on its Violent speech policy, here’s what has changed now

Twitter has reworked its policy on violent content. The microblogging platform has officially launched its new Violent Speech policy “which prohibits violent threats, wishes of harm, glorification of violence, and incitement of violence” on the platform.

In a series of tweets, the company explains that the new policy reflects its “zero-tolerance approach” towards violent speech. While both and new policies basically ban users from tweeting violent content on the platform, the new set of rules draws inspiration from the old one with some minor tweaks of its own.

For example, the old policy directed that “statements that express a wish or hope that someone experiences physical harm, making vague or indirect threats, or threatening actions that are unlikely to cause serious or lasting injury are not actionable under this policy, but may be reviewed and actioned under those policies.”

The new policy has a slight change. It states – “You may not wish, hope, or express desire for harm. This includes (but is not limited to) hoping for others to die, suffer illnesses, tragic incidents, or experience other physically harmful consequences.”

Twitter’s new policy prohibits or incites violence, wishing for harm, or glorifying violent acts. The policy prohibits users from threatening to inflict physical harm on others, including threatening to kill, torture, or sexually assault someone.

The incitement of violence is also prohibited, including encouraging others to commit acts of violence or harm, whether directed towards themselves or others. The use of coded language or “dog whistles” to indirectly incite violence is also prohibited.

Furthermore, the glorification, praise, or celebration of violent acts where harm occurred is not allowed, including expressing gratitude that someone experienced physical harm or praising violent entities and perpetrators of violent attacks. Animal abuse or cruelty is also not allowed to be glorified on the platform.

Twitter has said that it will take action against accounts that violate this policy, including suspending or permanently banning accounts. The company states that for “less severe violations,” it may delete the content before user can access his/her account again but does not elaborate on what will be considered severe or less severe violent speech.