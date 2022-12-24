Elon Musk’s Tesla just made its own version of Apple’s scrapped AirPower wireless charger: Everything to know

Elon Musk’s Tesla has come up with a $300 wireless charging mat which is similar to Apple’s AirPower in a way. The concept of AirPower included a mat that could wirelessly charge three devices at once. It was supposed to launch in 2017 but never really did when the company announced in 2019 that “After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have canceled the project.”

Seeing this as an opportunity Musk used his company to launch this product and announced Tesla’s Wireless Charging Platform on Thursday. The technology that Tesla is using can only charge devices that are compatible with Qi standard and devices like Apple Watch cannot be charged because it requires either MagSafe charger or magnetic puck.

Tesla is using FreePower’s tech which is a position free wireless charging design and licenses them to other companies and it is shown in devices of Nomad Base Station Pro. The Verge said in the 2020 review of Nomad Base Station that it “may one day be the future of wireless charging technology, right now, the current version is just too expensive and too limited. ”A device can be dropped anywhere on the mat and it will start charging with a 15W fast charging power. The device can even be slid anywhere on the mat and it will not interrupt the connection. But this model is not produced now.

The aim behind this product is not clear yet as it still seems to be under development and is also very similar to the idea that Apple dropped. The price also seems to be higher seeing that it is not fully compatible for every device nor can it charge multiple devices as of now.

