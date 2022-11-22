Elon Musk’s road to Twitter 2.0: From mass layoffs to paid blue ticks, a timeline of events so far

Elon Musk, in a couple of days from today, will be completing his one month at Twitter as its new CEO. From announcing an offer to buy Twitter in April, then wanting to move out in July to finally buying the company in October- a lot has happened in the past one month at Twitter and even more is expected to happen in the coming few months.

Musk within one week of his tenure fired nearly 50 per cent of Twitter’s staff. This was followed by another round of layoffs that targeted the contractual workforce of the company. Musk with a vision to make Twitter a more profitable business, in his next move dropped an ultimatum to employees to stay on and gear up for high intensity working hours or leave with a severance pay. Many employees defied his ultimatum and decided to leave with a severance pay resulting in a massive shrinking of the employee count at Twitter.

Latest update has it that Musk won’t be firing anymore employees and is planning to start hiring again. Reportedly, Twitter officials have already started reaching out to engineers with job offers. Alongside the hiring and firing of employees, Twitter is also seeing a cultural reset affecting its employee’s working hours, banning of remote working policy, and decision to monetise the blue tick. Here’s a quick recap of all the major events that have happened in the last twenty days to help follow with upcoming changes that are expected to happen at Twitter in the coming few months.

Musk and his sin(c)k joke: Musk before taking the official control over the company, entered Twitter’s headquarter carrying a kitchen sink. He posted a video of his entry with the caption “let that sink in”.

Musk becomes new CEO, requests advertisers for content: Musk’s stance on content moderation and potential conflicts of interest in auto advertising for Tesla left marketers worried with many wanting to take their business off from Twitter. Musk upon sensing the mood of advertisers immediately shared a note on Twitter talking about the power of advertising.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

“Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!” Musk wrote in his tweet. “In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature,” he wrote.

Musk fires top Twitter executives: Musk fired top Twitter officials, seconds after he came into the power. Former CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal were the first to be axed off from the company followed by several others.

Musk reveals plans to revamp Twitter verification system: Musk on October 30 revealed plans to revamp its verification blue tick. “The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” he tweeted. On November 1, Musk confirmed to charge for verification at $8 per month.

Musk lays off half of Twitter workforce: Musk on the same day when he confirmed paid blue tick, laid off half of Twitter employees. He tweeted that he had no choice.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally require,” he tweeted.

Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.



Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Paid blue tick subscription launched and rolled back: Twitter launched the blue tick subscription on November 9 which was a day after rolled back by the company. It was done after Twitter saw a rise in impersonated accounts misusing the new verification system.

Twitter lays off contractual workers: In another round of job cuts, Twitter fired nearly 80 per cent of contractual workers without any prior notice to them.

I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong. https://t.co/sh30ZxpD0N — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 13, 2022

Musk fires Twitter engineer for publicly calling him out: Musk fired Eric Frohnhoefer, a Twitter Engineer who engaged in a spat with him on Twitter. It all began with one of Musk’s tweets saying he “apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries.” Frohnhoefer soon noticed the tweet and retweeted with a quote saying “I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong.” After exchanging few more tweets, Musk ultimately wrote “he’s fired” in a reply to one the tweets. He later deleted that tweet.

Twitter announces new Blue verified program: Musk on November 16 announced that a new Twitter Blue verified program will launch on November 29. “Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid,” he tweeted.

Musk sends ultimatum to employees: Hundreds of Twitter employees resigned after Musk sent an ultimatum to employees saying to either stay on and gear up for extreme work culture or leave with a severance pay. This came in the form of a google form which was to be responded by 5PM on the same day. After the deadline hit, many employees started posting salute emojis and farewell notes on the company’s internal slack.

Musk responded to this with a tweet- “The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried.”

Musk mulling to fire more employees: There were reports incoming on November 20 saying that Musk could fire more employees on November 21, Monday. Two senior managers- Robin Wheeler from Sales and Maggie Suniewick from partnerships were fired for disagreeing with Musk on firing more people from their respective teams.

To the team and my clients….you were always my first and only priority. 🫡 — Robin Wheeler  (@robinw) November 19, 2022

Musk says no more job cuts at Twitter, defers launch of Twitter Blue: In the recent update, Musk at an all-hands meeting held on Monday, said that Twitter is done with firing and will start hiring starting from the sales and engineering team. He also announced that Twitter will be holding off the launch of Twitter Blue until the company has “high confidence of stopping impersonation” adding that Twitter could use different colour check for organizations than individuals.

Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.



Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

