Elon Musk’s “gift” to X users: How to make lakhs on Twitter, step-by-step guide | Tech tips

Twitter aka X is giving heavy payouts to creators. These payouts are part of Musk’s new ad revenue-sharing program which he first announced in February.

Twitter has two creator monetisation programs for users. The Ad-revenue sharing is a program that allows creators to earn money from ads that are displayed on their tweets. Creators who meet certain eligibility requirements can enroll in the program and receive a share of the ad revenue generated from verified user’s organic impressions of ads displayed in replies to content they post on Twitter. In simple words, Twitter will share some of the money it makes from ads that are displayed on your tweets with you.

The subscription creators is another program to help creators earn come extra cash from the content they post on Twitter. It is a way for creators to earn money from their most engaged followers who pay a monthly fee to access creator’s exclusive content. Twitter informs that creators signed up for this program will be eligible to get paid up to 97% of the revenue Twitter has earned from selling access to their Subscriptions, after in-app purchase fees, until they reach $50,000 in lifetime earnings from Twitter across all Twitter monetisation products.

Eligibility criteria for Twitter Subscription creator program

You should be 18 years or older.

You have a complete profile with an account name, a bio, a profile picture, and a header image.

You have a verified email address.

You have activated your two-factor authentication for your account.

You do not have a history of repeatedly violating the Twitter user agreement or Twitter’s Content monetisation standards.

Your profile does not feature the identity of another person, brand, or organisation, nor does it use a fake identity that is intended to deceive others.

You should be a Twitter Blue subscriber or Twitter Verified Organisations.

Active Twitter account that has been active for 3 months or more.

You have 500 active followers or more.

You have posted content in the past 30 days.

Eligibility criteria for Ad-revenue sharing program

Be subscribed to X Premium or Verified Organisations.

Should have at least 15M organic impressions on your cumulative posts within the last 3 months.

Have at least 500 followers

Creators will be able to set up Ads Revenue Sharing and Creator Subscriptions independently. Once you are eligible, you need to set up your payment account with Stripe. It can be done within the Monetization section of the app seen in the side menu on iOS and Android, and the overflow menu on web. Click on “Join and setup payouts.” You will be redirected to Stripe to setup an account to receive your share. Once you opt in, you will receive payouts at a regular interval so long as you have generated more than $50 USD.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.