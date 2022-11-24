Elon Musk’s fresh Twitter poll suggests most suspended accounts could make comeback soon.

In a Twitter poll yesterday, Elon Musk, the new owner of the blue bird logoed microblogging platform questioned if Twitter should offer a general amnesty to some suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam. Open for 24 hours, the poll can be answered in yes or no and is open to comments and replies. As of now the ‘yes’ response is on the heavier side. Nor did the poll mention who all fall under this list nor did it talk about the dates of this shift if the poll keeps getting wider towards the yes bar. Previously he planned on keeping this entire matter to a council and asking them to make the required decisions but now it seems there are changes in his plans.

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Earlier too Musk conducted a Twitter poll asking if the former US President should be brought back to the platform and the poll received a little more yes responses than no. Speculations were also made about bringing back two controversial figures like Professor Jordan Peterson and Rapper Ye but there was no poll or any discussion around bringing them on Twitter again, nor was there any other person separately mentioned on poll to get brought back on the application.

According to his vision it does not matter who exactly is on the platform until they maintain the basic ethics. Although Musk, upon becoming the CEO of Twitter, offered a lot of relaxation and continuously worked towards giving a fresh angle to the platform, still this will require keeping an eye on the accounts which ultimately result in being back on Twitter if the results are in favor of adding the banned/suspended accounts again.

The replies to the poll show that netizens have mixed reactions on this decision. While some question this step, some are excited to see the account holders back on the app and await their new tweets this time.

ALSO READ | Meet George Hotz, Elon Musk’s new intern hired to fix Twitter search