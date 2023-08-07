scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Elon Musk versus Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be live-streamed on X formerly Twitter

The social media and tech moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts (MMA) cage match in Las Vegas since June.

Written by Reuters
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s cage fight "might actually happen"
Elon Musk jokingly challenged Zuckerberg for a fight but now it seems that both of them are "dead serious." (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Elon Musk said on Sunday his proposed fight with Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, but a date for the match is “still in flux”.

“I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week,” the Tesla CEO said in a post on X.

The social media and tech moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts (MMA) cage match in Las Vegas since June.

Also Read

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk had said early on Sunday morning.

Also Read | Elon Musk to pay legal bill of people treated unfairly for posting on X

Zuckerberg, responding on his social media app Threads, said: “I’m ready today. I suggested Aug. 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath.”

He also suggested they use a more “reliable platform” that can raise money for charity.

Earlier on Sunday, Musk had said on X he was “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight”, adding that he did not have time to work out so brings the weights to work.

When a user on X asked Musk the point of the fight, Musk responded by saying, “It’s a civilized form of war. Men love war”.

The brouhaha began when Musk said in a June 20 post that he was “up for a cage match” with Zuckerberg, who is trained in jiujitsu.

Also Read | After @X, Elon Musk takes control of @Music on former Twitter

A day later, Zuckerberg, 39, who has posted pictures of matches he has won on his company’s Instagram platform, asked Musk, 52, to “send location” for the proposed throwdown.

Musk replied “Vegas Octagon”, referring to an events centre where MMA championship bouts are held.

Musk then said he would start training if the cage fight took shape.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 16:27 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS