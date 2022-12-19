Elon Musk to resign as Twitter CEO? New poll to seal the fate of Chief Twit today

Billionaire Elon Musk wants the public to decide if he should continue as Twitter CEO or not. The CEO has tweeted a poll asking Twitter users if he should step down as head of Twitter adding that he will abide by the results of the poll.

The poll will be active till around 4:30PM IST and users can reply with a yes or no to it.

Musk in the past has said that he doesn’t want to be the CEO of any company. He even desperately tried to get out of the Twitter takeover deal worth $44billion several times.

He has also clearly stated before that he wants to operate only as temporary CEO of Twitter and plans to find someone else to run the company. He tweeted that Twitter “has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May” and that the question is to find “a CEO who can keep Twitter alive.”

Musk’s tenure at Twitter so far has been under fire. The Tesla boss, in his first week as Twitter CEO, fired more than half of the workforce of the company. He also gave an ultimatum to his staff to stay or leave with a severance pay. He asked them to adapt to “extremely hardcore” working hours or they could risk losing the jobs. Soon after the ultimatum, the company saw mass resignation from its employees.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk recently also fired ElonJet- the account that tracked his flights using publicly available data. He also banned the Twitter account of 20 years old Jack Sweeney- the creator of ElonJet. Musk’s Twitter banning even extended to account suspension of social media platform Mastodon.

In the recent update, Twitter announced banning links to all other social media platforms. The company on Sunday announced the news but after facing the public backlash, it soon took a u-turn on it. It deleted the tweets announcing the ban.

