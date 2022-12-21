Elon Musk to resign as Twitter CEO, but conditions apply

Elon Musk, after more than 50 percent of users voted him out as CEO, has finally announced that he will leave the position. But it is Musk we are talking about here and there’s always a twist in his stories. The billionaire has confirmed his resignation but only on one condition. The billionaire on Wednesday tweeted that he will resign as soon as he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job” after that he will just run the “the software & servers teams.”

Musk posted a poll on Monday and promised that he would abide by the results. Out of the total respondents, 57.5 percent voted in favour of his exit from Twitter while 42.5% said no.

Musk after posting the poll, in a separate tweet, said that the problem won’t be finding a CEO. ““The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” he had said in a separate tweet.

Musk took over Twitter as its new CEO on October 27 in a deal worth $44 billion. The billionaire in his first week of joining the company fired much of the C-suite including names like Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal, Vijay Gadde and Sean Edgett. Musk laid off nearly half of the company’s global workforce.

Musk in his first communication to Twitter staff after taking over sent out memos confirming plans of firing more people at the company. In the third week of November, Musk sent out an ultimatum to employees asking them to commit to the ‘hardcore’ work culture at Twitter 2.0 where there would no work from home policy, employees will have to work for “long hours at high intensity. Those who can’t should resign. Employees were asked to respond to it in just a few hours of receiving it. By evening, the internal communication group of the company was filled with goodbye messages by many confirming their resignation.

