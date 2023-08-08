Elon Musk thinks this upcoming X feature “will be cool”; know everything about it here

Twitter now known as X has undergone innumerable changes since Musk took its control in his hands. These changes include mass layoffs, new employee shift policies, stringent rules, app changes and the latest being the killing of iconic blue bird logo and replacing it with a dark X. Now the latest change could be introduction of a new feature that Musk finds “cool.”

Twitter is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to sort posts on profiles. The news shared by Andrea Conway, a designer at X, in a tweet. The tweet shows a new set of menu options called “Sort posts by.” The options include “Most recent,” “most liked,” and “most engaged with.” The post has a reply from Elon Musk saying “This will be cool.”

Andrea did not give much details but it seems that the feature will basically allow users to categorise or sort posts on their profiles giving them more control over how they view profiles. They will be able to see the posts that are most important to them, whether it’s the most recent posts, the most popular posts, or the posts that have generated the most engagement.

Twitter currently has posts displayed in chronological order. It can be little tricky to find specific posts, especially if they were made a long time ago. The new feature will be a significant change from this and help users segregate the posts based on three given criteria.

It is unclear when the new sorting feature will be rolled out to all users or who exactly will get it. This is so because Twitter lately has been bringing mostly Blue-exclusive features that are available to only those who pay for it.

Meanwhile, people have mostly given positive reactions to Conway’s tweet. Users are excited about the ability to sort posts with some calling it a gamechanger.

One user tweeted, “great job, but needs more options to sort posts.”

Another user tweeted, “Great feature and with comment sorting it will be a game changer.”

