Elon Musk teases Twitter Blue with “zero ads”, but you’ll have to pay more money to get it

Twitter Blue is struggling to gather a good subscriber number for itself and this could be the possible reason why the new CEO Elon Musk is planning to release a more expensive version of it. Musk in his latest tweets has hinted at a new version of Twitter Blue that will have zero ads and will sell at a higher price. The current Twitter Blue costs $7.99 a month and claims to offer 50 per cent less ads than the non-paid version. The new Twitter Blue, as hinted by Musk, could launch in coming weeks and cost more than the current price.

“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Musk said in his tweet. This was followed by another tweet from home saying that “there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads.”

Musk’s more expensive Twitter Blue could also be company’s response to its declining ad revenue. Musk has also said that the company is looking at reducing the size of ads and decreasing its frequencies. He has not given any information on the price of the new Twitter Blue.

Twitter Blue is an opt-in paid subscription offered by Twitter. It offers range of benefits to its subscribers including blue check of verification and access to features like Edit Tweet, reader mode and 1080p video upload.

The subscription was initially launched in June 2023 but was recalled in just few days due to increased fake accounts on the social media platform. It is the first major product launched under Musk’s reign. The company finally relaunched the service in December for iOS and web users.

Twitter recently launched the Blue subscription for Android users at $11 a month. This is the same amount that iOS users also have to pay while those on web have to pay $9. Twitter recently also introduced annual plan for Twitter Blue at $84 a year.