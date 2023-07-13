Elon Musk takes fresh swing at OpenAI with xAI, new AI company to help “understand reality”: Know what is it, other details

In a recent development, Elon Musk has formed a new artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI. The new company has made its appearance with a website that explains its mission and lists down its team. In a tweet, Elon Musk announced the formation of the new company in order to “understand reality.”

Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2023

As per the website, the goal of the new company is to “understand the true nature of the universe.” xAI is being headed by the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, and consists of team members who have previously worked at DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto.

Igor Babuschkin, Manuel Kroiss, Yuhuai (Tony) Wu, Christian Szegedy, Jimmy Ba, Toby Pohlen, Ross Nordeen, Kyle Kosic, Greg Yang, Guodong Zhang, and Zihang Dai are the other members of the team as per the website. According to a report by The Verge, Dan Hendrycks, a researcher who currently oversees the Centre for AI Safety, a nonprofit organisation that seeks to “reduce societal-scale risks associated with AI,” is the current advisor for the new company.

Further, the website goes on to mention the contributions made by the team members previously. Their work, as per the website, includes some widely used methods in the field, specifically the Adam optimizer, Batch Normalization, Layer Normalization, and the discovery of adversarial examples.

What’s more, the team has worked to introduce “innovative techniques,” which include Transformer-XL, Autoformalization, the Memorizing Transformer, Batch Size Scaling, and μTransfer. Furthermore, as described on the website, the team has led the development of a few groundbreaking projects in the field, which include AlphaStar, AlphaCode, Inception, Minerva, GPT-3.5, and GPT-4.

As per the website, the team will meet everyone during a Twitter Spaces chat that is scheduled to be held on July 14, Friday. One can ask questions to the new team during the session.

The website also explains that the new company is separate from X Corp. However, it notes that it will be working closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies in order to fulfil its mission.

The website calls for applications from people who wish to join the new company. At the moment, xAI is “actively recruiting experienced engineers and researchers” to join their team as members of the technical staff in the Bay Area.

According to a report by The Verge, it was revealed in April through filings that the Twitter heads had founded a company in Nevada. It listed Musk as its director at the time, and Jared Birchall, the head of Musk’s family office, was designated as its secretary. At the time, nothing was known about xAI, although rumours stated that Musk asked SpaceX and Tesla for financing to launch it.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook