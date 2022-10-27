Elon Musk steps into Twitter HQ carrying sink, updates his bio to Chief Twit

After changing his Twitter bio to Chief Twit, Tesla Chief Elon Musk has now posted a video of him entering Twitter headquarter carrying a kitchen sink in his hands. “Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!” he captioned the video. The 9 second clip shows him entering the building’s lobby carrying a sink.

As per court orders, Musk has until this Friday to close the ongoing deal worth USD44 billion to acquire Twitter. His presence at the Twitter’s headquarter indicates that he might close to finalising this deal.

There are also talks that Musk had a word with bankers on Friday for funds required for he deal. Reportedly banks are providing $13 billion in debt financing to help close the deal. According to Bloomberg report, the employees of Twitter were informed beforehand about Musk’s arrival through a memo sent by company’s head of people and chief marketing officer Leslie Berland. It read that Musk will address staff directly on Friday which is the deadline for the deal to close.

To those unaware, Tesla chief first offered to buy Twitter earlier this year in March; however, he later opted out of the deal four months later in July. Furthermore, it is also said that the Tesla chief doesn’t believe the current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal is the right person to manage Twitter.

The Washington Post, recently reported that Musk might lay off a large sum of employees once the deal gets done which would reduce the headcount from 7500 to a mere 2000 employees.

Earlier a board seat was offered to Musk, however, as per a tweet from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, he refused joining the board, followed by his bid to buy the company.