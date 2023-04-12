Elon Musk sets ‘4/20’ as final deadline for removing legacy blue tick on Twitter, but will he follow through this time

Twitter legacy blue tick finally has a date for its removal. Elon Musk on Tuesday tweeted, “Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20,” suggesting that the good old legacy blue tick will be gone forever from April 20. However, given Musk’s history of making bold statements that don’t always come to fruition, it remains to be seen if this deadline will be met.

Musk is known for his hard-to-find funny jokes, the most recent being the changing of Twitter logo from iconic blue bird to Doge meme of Shiba Inu. There are chances that the legacy blue tick could be gone after the set date considering Musk has spoken on it before but many are also guessing the date to be one of his jokes just to keep the legacy blue tick removal in news.

Twitter last month announced to remove the legacy check marks for those who do not pay them. Musk has called the legacy verification system as “lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark’ and therefore plans to remove these checks. The company was supposed to remove these checks starting April 1 but many users still have it on their profile. It was later known from one Musk’s tweet that Twitter has offered a grace period for users to cough up the cash before it strips away their legacy badge. However, accounts that have said they would never pay for it like The New York Times publication will have no grace period and will lose their badges. Well, NYT has already lost its gold check.

ALSO READ l Elon Musk’s crackdown on legacy blue ticks turned out much ado about nothing, except for this one Twitter account

Twitter’s legacy verified program which came into existence before Musk took over Twitter last year granted blue tick of verification to “active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest.” Currently when you click on blue tick on any profile it does not tell you the exact program under which the account has been verified. “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account,” reads the message.