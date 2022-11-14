Elon Musk says Twitter will soon enable organisations identify their associated accounts

Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, has announced that Twitter will soon enable organisations identify other Twitter accounts that are associated with them. “Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them,” Musk wrote in a tweet. He did not explain exactly what will this new feature be or the timeline for rollout.

Musk recently also announced paid blue tick subscription service and official badge for some accounts. While Musk’s Twitter aims at cutting down phony accounts with these efforts, there has been an increase in such fake accounts since the launch of these new services. Fake accounts claiming to be big brands with blue tick have mushroomed since the roll out including Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX.

In order to curb the growing fake accounts, the micro blogging platform paused the $8 blue check subscription service on Friday. Initially, the idea behind blue check mark was to reserve verified accounts for just popular public figures like famous personalities, politicians, journalists and other public figures. But in Musk’s reign, a lot has changed including the blue check mark. With the subscription option, blue check mark can be availed by anyone who is ready to pay. Musk says that the subscription option can help Twitter earn revenue as the company fights to retain advertisers

Several users reported on Friday that the new subscription option for the blue verification check mark had disappeared, while a source told Reuters the offering has been dropped.

“To combat impersonation, we’ve added an ‘Official’ label to some accounts,” Twitter’s support account – which has the “official” tag – tweeted on Friday.

The label was originally introduced on Wednesday – but “killed” by Musk just hours later.

On Thursday, in his first company wide email, Musk warned that Twitter would not be able to “survive the upcoming economic downturn” if it failed to boost subscription revenue to offset falling advertising income, three people who saw the message told Reuters.

With inputs from Reuters

ALSO READ: Lockheed Martin, Eli Lilly and Twitter Blue headache for Elon Musk: When $8 tick wiped out billions

ALSO READ: Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk