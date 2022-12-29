Elon Musk says Twitter should feel faster after server architecture changes

Users from all around the world reported an outage. While some saw a black screen, some were being signed out of the service. Some said that they were not able to see responses and replies on tweets and some were simply not able to see what is trending. It affected people from the UK and Germany to Italy and India. It was reported by third-party web monitoring services such as NetBlocks and DownDetector.

To all of this Musk said that the company has included “significant backend server architecture modifications”. He also said that it should result in the microblogging platform being faster. Twitter users used the comments section after the announcement.

One user replied to it and asked if they need to restart the app to which another user replied using a meme that has a picture of Musk holding a phone and saying “Have you tried turning it off and on again?” Another user wrote, “Faster exactly how? It’s always felt the same.” “Yes I needed that! Thank you Elon for all you do,” said another.

It came after a major Twitter outage was reported on Wednesday. Meanwhile, on the same day it was announced by Musk that a new Twitter Policy will not just follow science but will also question science. He tweeted, “New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science.” He then stated “Anyone who says that criticising them is doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist.”

Ever since Musk gained acquisition of the microblogging platform back in October with his $44 billion deal, a lot of what was unseen before has been on the platform. Recently, Musk ran a poll to let the audience decide if he should step down from the position of Twitter’s CEO to which most of the replies were yes. He then said he will leave the position as soon as a person is found to replace him.

