Elon Musk says Twitter 2.0 will focus on optimising ‘unregretted users-minutes’ on platform

Elon Musk announced that the new Twitter will aim to optimise every minute that is spent by a user on the microblogging platform. As of now, he is working on making Twitter faster. He is now striving to make the platform profitable.

Musk posted saying “New Twitter will strive to optimise unregretted users-minutes.” The host of the Lex Fridman Podcast, Lex Fridman and research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US replied to it saying “maximise unregretted minutes.”

But it is also apparent that not everyone understood what he meant. One user commented “My IQ is too low for this one.” Another person said “Optimise productivity while on the app. Time spent wisely. Less mindless scrolling or engagement. That’s my best guess.” “He’s trying to tell you that you’re going to be full blown addicted to Twitter soon” said another.

Musk previously also said that the tech giant has made significant “backend changes” to make the platform faster than before after it suffered an outage worldwide which includes countries from all over the world and India was also one of them. Musk said that Twitter will not go bankrupt but he is also not sure. He tweeted saying, “Twitter isn’t secure yet, just not in the fast lane to bankruptcy. Still much work to do.”

Ever since he took over Twitter in his $44 billion deal, a lot of new sides of the platform came to the public. From mass layoffs and employees quitting to the range of new changes and updates that were included in the platform and bringing back suspended accounts, Twitter users saw a lot lately. But now with his new tweet, the meaning of which is still now very clear to most people, it will still be a wait to see what Musk has to do.

