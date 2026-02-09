SpaceX has changed its space exploration plans. Instead of focusing first on Mars, the company is now giving priority to building a human settlement on the Moon. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared this update on social media platform X, marking a major shift from his long-standing dream of sending humans to Mars.

For years now, Elon Musk has spoken about making humans a multi-planetary species, with Mars as the one of those places of human settlement. He had earlier also suggested that humans could land on Mars as early as 2026. However, his latest comments show that SpaceX now sees the Moon as a more practical and achievable step before moving on to Mars.

Why the Moon Makes More Sense?

According to Elon Musk, the Moon is easier to reach than Mars. Spacecraft can travel to the Moon in just a few days, and launch opportunities are available almost every 10 days. In contrast, missions to Mars depend on rare alignment between Earth and Mars, which happens only once every two years. Travel to Mars also takes several months.

Because of this, Elon Musk believes the Moon allows SpaceX to move faster, test new technology more often, and fix problems quickly. He described the goal as building a “self-growing city” on the Moon a settlement that can expand over time and support human life without constant help from Earth. He said such a city could be possible within the next 10 years.

Ties with NASA’s Moon Programme

SpaceX’s new focus also matches well with NASA’s Artemis programme, which aims to send astronauts back to the Moon after more than 50 years. SpaceX has already won a major NASA contract to develop a lunar lander using its Starship rocket. An uncrewed Moon landing using Starship is currently planned for 2027.

This shows how private companies like SpaceX are becoming key partners in government-led space missions. The Moon is once again becoming an important destination for space agencies around the world.

Mars Still in The Picture

Even though SpaceX is focusing on the Moon for now, Mars is still part of its long-term plan. Elon Musk said work on a Mars city will continue, but after the Moon project helps prove the technology and systems needed to live beyond Earth.

With countries like China also planning Moon missions, the coming years could see increased competition and activity around the Moon. For SpaceX, the Moon is no longer just a stopover it is now the main stage for the future of human space exploration.