Elon Musk says $8 Twitter Blue verified service to tentatively relaunch on December 2

Elon Musk has said that the Twitter Blue subscription service will tentatively relaunch on December 2. The microblogging platform will come up with a gold check mark for companies, a grey check mark for the government and a blue check mark for individuals, be it celebrities or otherwise, said Elon Musk.

He further added that all verified accounts will be manually verified before the check activates.

Confirming the same, Musk tweeted “Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check activates. Painful but necessary.

Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Musk even responded to a user on the social media platform apologising for the delay in relaunching the service.

Previously, the blue check mark was reserved only for politicians, famous personalities, journalists, actors and other public figures.

But with the new subscription process, it will be open to anyone who will be ready to pay for the same.

The Twitter Blue subscription was rolled out earlier this month however due to bots and impersonators, a hold was put on the service.

This move is Elon Musk’s part to grow the revenue for the company and retain advertisers.



Earlier this week, Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk put a hold on the relaunch of the Blue check subscription service which was supposed to launch on November 29.



All those verified handles who change their usernames will end up permanently losing their verified checkmark and will have to once again go through the same process and meet Twitter’s terms of service.

