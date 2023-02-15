Elon Musk reportedly got Twitter engineers to purposely boost his Tweets because of this reason

Twitter has become less about itself and more about its new CEO Elon Musk. The billionaire recently complained that his tweets despite him having over 100 million followers wasn’t getting enough engagement and even fired an engineer over the same. Now a new report from Platformer tells us that Musk was apparently disappointed to see that his Super Bowl tweet was getting lesser reactions compared to US President’s Joe Biden’s Super Bowl tweet.

During the football championship game between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Biden showed support for Eagles by retweeting one of the videos tweeted by his wife. Musk also was in support for Eagles and tweeted for same but later deleted it in what now seems like frustration.

According to Platformer’s Zoë Schiffer and Casey Newton, Biden’s tweet garnered nearly 29 million impressions, while Musk’s tweet got over 9 million impressions. Furious Musk reportedly flew down his private jet to the Bay Area of San Francisco where Twitter office is situated to question the engineers over why there was less engagement on his tweets. Platformer reports that Elon’s cousin James Musk dropped a message on Slack asking all engineers to join in for a “high urgency” meeting to look for ways to fix discrepancy in engagement.

It is reported that Mr. Tesla looked dissatisfied with only receiving tens of thousands of engagements on his tweet despite a long followers’ list. He even fired an engineer who informed him about the drop in reach and engagement on the platform.

Twitter engineers worked overnight to develop a system that helped Elon Musk’s tweets garner more promotion compared to those of other users “by a factor of 1,000,” in visibility. Engineers reportedly created new code that automatically detects all of Musk’s tweets and allows them to go around Twitter filters that normally prevents a single account from overwhelming a feed. The reports adds that the Twitter engineers also discussed potential reasons for Elon Musk’s less-performing tweets with possibilities like many users may have blocked or muted his content. They also identified technical issues that were limiting the promotion of his tweets.