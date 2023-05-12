Elon Musk names Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO

Elon Musk has announced that Linda Yaccarino, the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, will take over as the new CEO of Twitter. Musk made the announcement via a tweet from his official Twitter account, stating that Yaccarino will focus primarily on business operations while he will oversee product design and new technology. Musk also revealed that he will take on the role of executive chairman and CTO at Twitter, where he will oversee product, software, and system operations.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.



Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

Earlier in the day, Musk had tweeted about finding the new CEO for Twitter without revealing the identity of the person. This sparked media speculation that Yaccarino would be taking over the position, which is now confirmed by Musk’s official announcement.

ALSO READ l Elon Musk has found new Twitter CEO but who is ‘she’? This one name is apparently on top of the list

Yaccarino’s current role at NBCUniversal involves overseeing and monetising the company’s various media platforms, including linear TV networks, digital and streaming services, and distribution partnerships. Her responsibilities also include managing global, national, and local advertising sales, as well as marketing, ad technology, data, measurement, commerce, and strategic initiatives. Yaccarino has been with NBCUniversal since 2011.