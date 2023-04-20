Elon Musk might sue Microsoft, know reason why

Elon Musk has threatened to take legal action against Microsoft claiming that the Redmond giant “trained illegally using Twitter data.” Musk tweeted this in response to a news that said Microsoft has dropped Twitter from its advertising platform as they refuse to pay Twitter’s API fees.

The support page for Microsoft’s Advertising states that Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter starting April 25, 2023. This means that the companies will no longer be able to use their Twitter account through Microsoft’s social management tool. They will also be unable to create and manage drafts or Tweets, view past Tweets and engagement or schedule Tweets.

Twitter in January announced to put its API behind paywall. The company said that starting February 9, companies will have to pay to access Twitter’s API. Elon Musk said that free API tool is being abused by fake bots and scammers and that a nearly $100 per month subscription “with ID verification” will help “clean things up greatly.”

BREAKING: Twitter to sue Microsoft $MSFT for illegally using training data. 👀 https://t.co/NZ2lUGwgo2 — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) April 19, 2023

“Responding to feedback, Twitter will enable a light, write-only API for bots providing good content that is free,” he tweeted. While the company shut its API access for several third-party clients like Twitterific and Tweetbot, Musk in February announced that Twitter API will be available for free for bots with good content. He, however, did not clarify on what exactly is a good content and if this will apply on the existing bots or also on the future bots.