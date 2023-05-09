Elon Musk is purging inactive Twitter accounts, says it’s important to free up abandoned handles

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company will be purging accounts that have been inactive for several years. The billionaire made this announcement via tweet adding that this may lead to a drop in users’ followers count.

“We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop,” Musk said on Twitter.

The accounts that will be affected by this purge will be those that have not been logged into or used for an extended period. The company has not specified the exact time of inactivity post which it will purge the account. However, Musk assured users that these accounts will not be deleted entirely but instead will be archived. He said that it is important to free up “abandoned handles” which can then be available for others for choosing.

This move has been met with mixed reactions from Twitter users. While some have praised the platform for taking steps to clean up its user base, others are concerned that the purge may inadvertently affect active users who may have been inactive for an extended period. Many also fear that the purging could lead to loss of large part of “documented history.”

Twitter’s decision to purge inactive accounts comes after years of criticism from users who claim that the platform’s follower count system is flawed. Many users have complained that the number of followers they have does not accurately reflect their true audience.

By purging inactive accounts, Twitter could help offer a more accurate metrics for users. It could also help reduce the number of fake accounts on the platform, which can be used for spamming or spreading misinformation.

The company also has an inactive account policy in place that requires Twitter users to log into their account every 30 days to avoid inactivity. Twitter warns that accounts may be in removed due to prolonged inactivity.