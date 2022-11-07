Elon Musk is asking some former Twitter employees to rejoin because he fired them by mistake: Report

Elon Musk is reportedly asking some (now former) Twitter employees to join the company back because he may have fired them by mistake. Bloomberg is reporting that the microblogging website is calling back some of its laid-off employees to “build the new features Musk envisions.”

In the last week, Musk mentioned that he had to fire people because the company was going through a loss of $4 million daily. This led to thousands of people losing their jobs. In fact, Twitter even asked its employees to go home if they were on the way to the office.

Now there are reports coming that Twitter is “reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and are asking them to return.” There are rumours that some of the employees were laid off by mistake. However, the company has not revealed any officials’ details on the same yet.

For those unaware, last week, microblogging platform Twitter laid off thousands of people around the world. In India, entire communication, marketing, sales and several other teams were laid off. Soon after, employees took social media platforms to share their experiences of working in the company.

Elon Musk, commented on the layoff that the company was facing a loss of $4 million every day and that that they had no option but to relieve people from their duties. He further mentioned that all employees were offered 3 months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than what is legally required.

