Elon Musk has found new Twitter CEO but who is ‘she’? This one name is apparently on top of the list

There has been a lot of buzz in the tech world recently regarding Elon Musk’s search for a new CEO for Twitter. The hunt for Twitter CEO has been going on since a long time but it seems Musk has finally found one. The billionaire took to Twitter to announce that he’s found a new CEO for the company who will be joining in six weeks. He did not reveal the person’s identity though.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

However, it is clear that Musk’s pick for the top job at Twitter is a woman. While her name has not been disclosed yet, some reports claim that she is Linda Yaccarino, the present chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal.

Linda Yaccarino is an accomplished executive with vast amount of experience in the media and advertising industry. She currently serves as the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, where she is responsible for overseeing and monetising the company’s various media platforms, including linear TV networks, digital and streaming services, and distribution partnerships. Her work role includes managing global, national, and local advertising sales, as well as marketing, ad technology, data, measurement, commerce, and strategic initiatives. Yaccarino has been at NBCUniversal since 2011.

Prior to that, Yaccarino held various senior leadership roles at advertising agencies, including Turner Broadcasting System, where she served as executive vice president/ COO of Turner Entertainment Advertising Sales.

Yaccarino’s professional achievements include recognition as Business Insider’s “Top 10 People Transforming Advertising”; Adweek’s “Ten Most Powerful Women in TV”; The Hollywood Reporter’s “Women in Entertainment: Power 100”; and Variety’s “Power Women of New York.”

She was also inducted into the B&C’s Hall of Fame, received the UJA Foundation’s Mac Dane Award for Humanitarian Excellence, the Distinguished Alumni Award from Penn State University.

Musk’s announcement has sparked speculation and excitement among Twitter users and industry insiders, who are eager to see what changes the new CEO will bring to the platform. Twitter has been facing numerous challenges in recent months, including issues with its revenue and monetisation. It remains to be seen who the new CEO of Twitter is and what plans she has for the company.