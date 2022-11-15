Elon Musk fired another engineer after he questioned Chief Twit’s assessment on Twitter

Things are changing rapidly at Twitter since the day Musk assumed control of it. From announcing an $8 Twitter Blue subscription service to sacking almost half of the company, Twitter which according to Musk may not survive the economic slump without significant subscription revenue, seems to be trying all means to cut down on costs.

The microblogging platform was recently reported to have fired nearly 50 per cent of its contractual workers and now the company’s new boss Elon Musk fired another employee after he engaged in an online spat with Musk on Twitter.

He fired the engineer who had questioned his assessment over tweets with another Twitter user.

Here’s how things unfolded. Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted apologizing for the company being super slow in many countries.

Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Following this, Eric Frohnhoefer, a developer who claims to have worked on Twitter for Android for 6 years tweeted saying that Musk was wrong. After this, he was asked by Musk to mention the correct figure and get the developers to fix it.

I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong. https://t.co/sh30ZxpD0N — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 13, 2022

After Eric’s tweet, several people started suggesting that he could have simply dropped a private message to Musk. Eric replied to all the Twitter users, that maybe Musk should have asked questions privately through Slack or email.



Looking at the tweets, one user tagged Elon Musk asking if he would want this kind of person with such an attitude in his team.



Without taking the conversation forward, Elon Musk straightaway replied, ‘He’s fired!’.

He’s fired — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2022



Musk has been non-stop tweeting for the past few weeks. Last week, via tweet, announced that the paid blue check mark will soon be back. The blue tick subscription, despite a prior warning from the company’s trust and safety team, was rolled out on November 9. Twitter in the next moment saw itself struggling with multiple impersonated accounts. The blue tick was soon rolled back.

