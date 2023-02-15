Elon Musk finally finds new Twitter CEO, says he’s great with numbers

Elon Musk has finally found someone “foolish enough” to take the role of Twitter’s new CEO. Interestingly, it isn’t a human. Twitter’s responsibilities have fallen on the furry shoulders of his pet dog Fioki. Musk sparked memes on Twitter on Wednesday when he introduced his pet dog as company’s new CEO.

Musk tweeted picture of Fioki sitting on the company’s CEO’s chair with caption- “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing” adding that he is “so much better than the other guy.” Fioki, a Shiba Inu breed of dog, is wearing a black high neck with CEO embossed on it.

Musk later added that the dog has “style,” is “great with numbers”, and is “perfect for the job.”

Musk on Wednesday while speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai virtually said that he aims to appoint a new Twitter CEO by end of 2023 but first he needs to stabilise the company’s finances. “I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out,” he said (via CNBC).

Musk became Twitter’s new CEO in October last year after acquiring the company in a deal worth $44 billion. By the end of last year, Musk indicated that he does not want to be CEO of anything. While testifying in a Delaware court to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit, Musk said that he expects to reduce his time at Twitter and find someone else to run the company.

In December, he tweeted a poll asking people if he should step down as Twitter CEO. A majority of users replied yes. Soon after the poll ended, Musk tweeted- “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.” There are reports the Mr Tesla is actively looking for new Twitter CEO.