Elon Musk confirms he uses iPhone, but trolls Apple anyway

Apple’s next release iPhone 15 series on Sept. 12 at the “Wonderlust” event one of the most trending pieces on the internet, supported by tons of rumours and speculations. Rumoured pictures claiming to be iPhone 15 Pro are winning the internet, and getting viral amid the highly anticipated release.

Subsequently, Elon Musk, who owns X–formerly Twitter–has taken a dig at Apple as he is unsure about the differences between iPhone 14 and iPhone 15. It all began after a post on X from @iupdate was reshared that claimed to be iPhone 15 Pro (Titan Gray).

The post on X read, “Apple will literally ship the same iPhone year after year and people will still lose their minds.” Musk quickly saw the post and commented, “I’m not entirely clear on the differences between my current iPhone and the prior versions. Camera is 10% better?”

Musk’s comment has left the internet divided; where one section is digging deeper at Apple, while the other is advocating Apple. His take on Apple has amassed over 200k views thus far.

This isn’t a rare occurrence; such comments are always there. Apple knows it and knows how to handle it. Amid all that, it is equally exciting and fun to see business tycoons sharing their opinions, and being honest about it.

Apple’s “Wanderlust” event where the company will launch iPhone 15 series is anticipated to be held on Sept. 12 at 10 PM. The event may also see a possible Apple Watch upgrade, alongside iPhone 15 series.

