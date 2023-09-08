scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Elon Musk confirms he uses iPhone, but trolls Apple anyway

X Boss Elon Musk is unsure about the differences between iPhone 14 and the iPhone 15. It all began after a post on X from @iupdate was reshared that claimed to be iPhone 15 Pro Titan Gray.

Written by Abhinav Anand
Elon Musk confirms he uses iPhone, but trolls Apple anyway
X boss Elon Musk using iPhone.

Apple’s next release iPhone 15 series on Sept. 12 at the “Wonderlust” event one of the most trending pieces on the internet, supported by tons of rumours and speculations. Rumoured pictures claiming to be iPhone 15 Pro are winning the internet, and getting viral amid the highly anticipated release.

Subsequently, Elon Musk, who owns X–formerly Twitter–has taken a dig at Apple as he is unsure about the differences between iPhone 14 and iPhone 15. It all began after a post on X from @iupdate was reshared that claimed to be iPhone 15 Pro (Titan Gray).

Also Read | Apple Sept 12 Wonderlust event: iPhone 15, AirPods, Apple Watch updates and other expected announcements

Also Read

The post on X read, “Apple will literally ship the same iPhone year after year and people will still lose their minds.” Musk quickly saw the post and commented, “I’m not entirely clear on the differences between my current iPhone and the prior versions. Camera is 10% better?”

Musk’s comment has left the internet divided; where one section is digging deeper at Apple, while the other is advocating Apple. His take on Apple has amassed over 200k views thus far.

Also Read | Instagram Threads improves search for users in India and more; brings keyword and topic search feature

This isn’t a rare occurrence; such comments are always there. Apple knows it and knows how to handle it. Amid all that, it is equally exciting and fun to see business tycoons sharing their opinions, and being honest about it.

Apple’s “Wanderlust” event where the company will launch iPhone 15 series is anticipated to be held on Sept. 12 at 10 PM. The event may also see a possible Apple Watch upgrade, alongside iPhone 15 series.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on TwitterInstagramLinkedInFacebook.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 19:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS