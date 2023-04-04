Elon Musk changes Twitter bird logo to doge, ‘as promised’: Know reason why

Elon Musk’s Twitter has made headlines once again with its latest move to replace the bird logo of the company with an image of a dog. The iconic blue bird logo on the web version of the micro-blogging site has been replaced with the “doge” meme, which features the face of a Shiba Inu. The ‘doge’ meme is well-known as the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, which was created in 2013 as a joke to mock other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. This has sparked a wave of reactions from users across the world. The new dog logo can be seen on the web version of Twitter and not on the mobile app.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Elon Musk just changed the Twitter APP logo to #Dogecoin! 🐕🚀



The hype is real! #DogecoinToTheMoon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EzYrrTqLdj — Keyur Rohit (@CryptoKingKeyur) April 3, 2023

Musk, who is a known superfan of the Doge meme, has promoted Dogecoin both on Twitter and during his appearance last year hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Musk seemingly owns Dogecoins as well.

He had previously tweeted about changing the Twitter logo to ‘doge’ after an anonymous account suggested it to him. This could be one plausible theory why we are all seeing a dog image welcoming us on Twitter today. Many are also speculating that this could be one of Musk’s April Fool’ day prank arriving two days late.

Musk ahead of arrival of the new logo also shared a meme on Twitter. It has a doge in car

After the change to Twitter’s web logo on Monday, the value of Dogecoin rose more than 20 percent. However, there was no change made to Twitter’s mobile app.

Twitter’s latest logo change decision comes a month after Musk jokingly introduced his pet dog Floki- a Shiba Inu to the world as company’s new CEO.