Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s cage fight “might actually happen”

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are making headlines, but not because of their businesses. It is rumoured that both of these techies can get into a ring and fight each other out. In another development, the Twitter head, Elon Musk, has claimed that this fight can “actually take place.” Last week, Musk was seen “jokingly” challenging Zuckerberg, who is an amateur jiu-jitsu fighter, and this challenge has seemingly picked up pace since last week. Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg took the challenge quite seriously and asked Musk to send him the location for the battle.

One of Meta’s representatives told The Verge that the Meta CEO was serious and not joking around about it. The CEO of the UFC, Dana White, asserted that he spent an hour and a half on the phone with Musk and Zuckerberg and that they were both “dead serious” about fighting.

Last Saturday, Elon Musk made an appearance on a Twitter Space that was hosted by Ashlee Vance, a Bloomberg reporter. The agenda of the same meeting was “The Rise of Commercial Space.” However, the first question that was posed was about the potential fight between Musk and Zuckerberg.

Reports suggest that Musk was speaking from a friend’s birthday party in Europe. He said, Well, I haven’t started training yet. If it does happen, I will train.” According to many observers, including Hasan Chowdhury of Insider, although Musk is taller and heavier than Zuckerberg, it seems that the Twitter head may lose the fight due to his lack of experience in mixed martial arts.

In an interview, Elon Musk said, “I spend my time according to what is needed, and I don’t usually have to fight people.” It is well noted that cage fights comprise several martial arts. This includes Zuckerberg’s jiu jitsu, kickboxing, Muay Thai, wrestling, and boxing. However, it is not clear which approach will be taken by Musk, who seemingly has a larger frame than Zuckerberg.

As per Vance, the world is acquainted with Zuckerberg’s jiu jitsu skills and said he,”takes this stuff pretty seriously. This could go badly.” To this, Musk responded, “yeah that’s possible,” adding further, “I think it might actually happen.” The pair’s long-term disinterest, which apparently included slights at each other’s triumphs, could come to a very physical conclusion.

The entire conversation about a potential fight between the two brews from Musk’s response to a tweet, which consisted of details about Meta’s Twitter rival, reportedly Project 92, that the company is currently working on. Musk replied, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.” This went on as an user reminded the Twitter head about Zuckerberg’s jiu jitsu skills.

To this, Musk responded that he was up for a “cage fight,” and the next thing the world saw was Zuckerberg’s Instagram story, where he posted a screenshot asking for the location.