Elon Musk adds a ‘live tweeting’ feature to Twitter 2.0; here are all the details

Elon Musk, the new owner and CEO of the microblogging platform Twitter, added a ‘live tweeting’ feature which is currently active on the application. Author Matt Taibbi, writer of Griftopia, is the first person to use this feature and he announced the same by live tweeting “Thread: THE TWITTER FILES”. Musk replied to his tweet saying “Here we go!!” with two popcorn emojis.

His tweet also added that the Twitter Files tell an amazing story from the inside of the world’s largest and most influential social media sites. He says that it is a Frankensteinian tale of human-made mechanisms which are grown out of designer control.

Ever since Musk took over Twitter, he lets the audience know about every new update and upcoming features through his own account. Earlier he tweeted, “We’re double-checking some facts, so probably start live tweeting in about 40 mins.”

Earlier, Musk announced that spam and scam accounts are being identified and removed by Twitter. The tweet character limit and bringing back suspended accounts is something that Musk asked the audience to decide. It seems a lot of new updates are on their way. Musk reportedly intends to bring a smooth user-experience.

Musk has already shared his idea of taking the character count of Twitter to 1000 and has already brought in a lot of suspended accounts back on Twitter after consulting the users via polls. But he did not reveal much about the live tweeting feature earlier, nor via his tweets not via polls. It seems like he has a to-do list which he is striking off with bringing in something fresh on the plate one after the other.

Many people have not used the live tweeting feature, but it seems that it will make Twitter similar to its counterparts who already have a live posting feature. It will be interesting to see how netizens react to the usage of this new Twitter update.

