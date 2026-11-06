The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has rolled out three homegrown AI foundation models for India’s specific use cases. Following on the footsteps of Sarvam, which has been pushing for localised AI models, the MeitY has been backing Soket Labs’ massive, cloud-scale EKA-1 alongside ZenteiQ AiTech’s lightweight, edge-native Dhīr 2B and Dhīr 5B.

Under the IndiaAI Mission, these models are executing a dual-track playbook designed to balance raw enterprise compute with secure, zero-latency local processing.

Here’s a quick rundown of what these models have to offer.

EKA-1, Dhir-2B and Dhir-5B: Architectural and specification comparison

Feature EKA-1 Dhīr 2B Dhīr 5B Developer Soket Labs Technology & Research ZenteiQ AiTech Innovations ZenteiQ AiTech Innovations Parameter Size 26.3 Billion 2 Billion 5.09 Billion (1.79B active/token) Architecture Sparse Hybrid Model Standard Dense Model Sparse Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) Training Scale ~7.5 Trillion tokens Trained from scratch on Google TPUs Trained from scratch on Google TPUs Language Support All 22 scheduled Indian languages + English English + 10 major Indian languages English + 10 major Indian languages Deployment Mode Cloud servers, data centers & GPU clusters On-device, edge hardware, low-end GPUs On-device edge hardware, micro-servers, TPUs/GPUs Internet Dependency Requires active connectivity / network 100% Offline Capable 100% Offline Capable

Where they differentiate

1. Scale vs. Efficiency

EKA-1: At 26.3B parameters, EKA-1 is built to tackle multi-step logic, complex mathematical calculations, software code generation, and complex agentic AI workflows. It requires high-performance server clusters to run efficiently.

Dhīr 2B & 5B: Engineered with quantisation in mind, the 4-bit compressed files for the Dhīr models range from just 1.21 GB to 2.95 GB. They can run smoothly on ordinary laptops, tablets, and mobile devices—achieving interactive speeds without heavy server infrastructure.

2. Multilingual Depth

EKA-1 achieves complete national coverage across all 22 officially recognised Indian languages alongside English, making it suitable for national-level digital infrastructure and localised cross-regional translation.

Dhīr 2B & 5B cover 10 major Indian languages (including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Odia). While missing some regional scheduled dialects, they prioritise ultra-fast local processing for the most widely spoken scripts.

3. Enterprise integration vs. Privacy-first security

EKA-1 is targeted at complex organisational pipelines in sectors like Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and Cybersecurity. It handles broad enterprise data analysis, automated financial decisioning, and system monitoring.

Dhīr 2B and 5B focus on on-premise privacy and air-gapped security. Designed for defense, sensitive government departments, and field ops, they process confidential documents, run local semantic searches, and pull data entirely on-device without a single byte leaving the physical hardware.

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Conclusion

Choose EKA-1 if You need deep reasoning, programming capabilities, high-level automation, or support across minority Indic languages running on dedicated cloud infrastructure.

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Choose Dhīr 2B if: You need ultra-lightweight, local language understanding on standard mobile devices or budget hardware.

Choose Dhīr 5B if: You want a balance of offline speed and improved performance in code, math, and document automation on edge systems.