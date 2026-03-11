Electronic Arts (EA) has reportedly begun laying off employees across multiple studios working on the Battlefield franchise, just months after the massive success of Battlefield 6. The video game was the biggest launch in the series’ history and the best-selling game in the United States in 2025.

The layoffs, first reported by IGN, affect teams at DICE, Criterion Games, Ripple Effect Studios, and Motive Studio. While the exact number of job losses has not been disclosed by EA, the move is described as a restructuring to “better align teams around what matters most to our community,” according to an official EA spokesperson.

The EA spokesperson further added, “Battlefield remains one of our biggest priorities, and we’re continuing to invest in the franchise, guided by player feedback and insights from Battlefield Labs.” All four studios have been confirmed to remain operational and continue supporting live-service updates for Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6’s huge success followed by slowing momentum

When launched in 2025, Battlefield 6 performed incredibly well, selling more than 7 million copies in its first three days alone. It topped US sales charts throughout 2025 and was hailed as the franchise’s most successful debut ever.

However, player sentiments have cooled in recent months. Steam reviews dropped from “Mostly Positive” at launch to “Mixed,” with growing criticism over content updates, balance issues, and live-service delivery. The layoffs come amid this shifting momentum. It also follows the tragic death of Battlefield leader Vince Zampella in a car crash in December 2025.

Layoffs in the gaming industry prevalent

The job cuts reflect broader challenges in the gaming industry in 2026. Recent weeks have seen similar reductions at Riot Games (nearly 80 staff from the 2XKO team) and Ubisoft’s Toronto studio. EA has stated that the Battlefield restructuring is unrelated to any ongoing acquisition talks involving major investors, including the Public Investment Fund.

Analysts note that while Battlefield 6 delivered strong initial sales, sustaining long-term engagement in a competitive live-service market remains difficult. EA’s decision appears aimed at streamlining operations and focusing resources on community-driven priorities rather than cutting overall investment in the franchise.