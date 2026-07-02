In a bid to ease international travel for the global Indian diaspora, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has officially launched the Electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) Card. The e-OCI card is essentially a digital version of your OCI booklet that will help with verification processes overseas, which you can store on your smartphone.

The new initiative, which has been introduced alongside the upgraded FCRA 2.0 compliance portal, converts the traditional physical OCI booklet into a secure digital format that’s easy to reproduce.

How to download your e-OCI Card on your phone

For all existing OCI cardholders and newly approved applicants, obtaining the digital copy can be completed in a few simple steps via the official portal:

1. Go to the official OCI Services website and sign in using your credentials. If you have not registered on the portal before, you need to complete the registration using the exact email address provided during your original OCI application.

2. Once registered and logged in, you get access to your original dashboard. Here, look for the e-OCI tab and click on it.

3. Next, you need to verify your application details. Go through your OCI application record shown here.

4. Once verified, the next step is to generate your electronic card. Look at the last column of your application profile and click on the action link titled “Generate e-OCI Card.”

5. After the portal generates your e-OCI card, you can download the file on your smartphone and save it in a convenient location (Files, Google Drive, WhatsApp chat window, etc). Whenever you need to present it for verification, you can show the digital card to airport check-posts and security personnel.

📢 Great News for All OCI Cardholders!



The e-OCI (Electronic OCI Card) has been officially launched!



No more carrying your physical OCI booklet everywhere. You can now download your digital e-OCI Card on your mobile phone and present it at Immigration Check Posts and to… pic.twitter.com/DpQ5UqYC5r — Bureau of Immigration, Government of India (@BOIndiaOfficial) July 1, 2026

Benefits of e-OCI for existing OCI cardholders

One of the biggest advantages for existing OCI cardholders is the elimination of the card renewal after 20 years. OCI cardholders will no longer need to get their physical OCI booklet reissued every time they receive a new passport. Under the revised rules, users will only need to log in and update their new passport details online.

The Indian government highlighted that the transition to a digital system drastically reduces the risk of losing or damaging vital physical documents while allowing for seamless and real-time verification at airports.

As far as existing OCI cardholders are concerned, the government has confirmed that existing physical OCI booklets remain completely valid until the due date. Cardholders are not required to surrender them in order to get a digital version.

Should you leave your physical OCI card at home now?

While the convenience of the e-OCI card is a huge relief for frequently travelling Indian citizens, many travel experts recommend carrying their physical booklets during the initial phase. This is advised due to the time required for foreign airlines and overseas airport staff to fully adapt to India’s updated digital clearance protocols.