DuckDuckGo will halt pop-up ads from Google and others: Details

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused online browser recently announced that it will not have pop-ups from other browsers, for instance, the sign in with Google. The update is now available on DuckDuckGo for iOS, Android and Mac. It is also available in Microsoft Edge, Brave, Chrome and Firefox. The company is taking action to combat this issue and offer a secured and clean experience to its users. The ‘App Tracking Protection’ that was earlier for beta users is now open to all users.

Last year, DuckDuckGo slammed Google’s ad tracking method and claimed that it is not good in terms of privacy and puts users in a group on the basis of their browsing history. That group ID can be received by any website and they can target the users. FLoc (Federated Learning of Cohorts) was announced by Google to provide privacy-focused methods to track users and serve them with ads.

It was also said by DuckDuckGo that by allowing Google to link accounts with browsing history is just “another way for Google to track users without them realising.” It was mentioned that sites like Reddit usually show a pop-up from Google on loading webpages, according to a report by TechRadar.

DuckDuckGo is a search engine similar to Google and Microsoft Bing but has in-built tracker and encryption enforcer with it to focus on user privacy. It is a private search engine that does not save search history just like other search engines provide incognito mode. DuckDuckGo shows ads just like other search engines; they are not based on the search query keywords or targeted keywords based on search history and online profiling.

It means that users can see ads on the basis of search results and not for products which they searched earlier. With this announcement now thief-party trackers in the apps will be blocked. Also, reports will be shared with the users on how many tracking attempts have been blocked.

