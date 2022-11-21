Donald Trump, Kanye West return to Twitter after Musk lifts ban.

Elon Musk who took over Twitter on October 27 has officially welcomed American rapper Kanye West back on the platform. He began by announcing that former US President Donald Trump will be making his comeback on the social media platform.

For all those who don’t know, Kanye West was banned from the platform for antisemitism. Antisemitism is prejudice against or hatred of Jews.

Rapper Kanye West, who calls himself Ye, made his appearance by tweeting “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked”, on Sunday.

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

He later tweeted “Shalom,” which is a Hebrew word used as a salutation by the Jewish people. It means ‘peace’.

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

While Elon Musk welcoming the rapper back on Twitter wrote, “Don’t kill what ye hate. Save what ye love.”

Kanye West even posted a controversial text which read, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death (sic) con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. You guys have toyed with and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your agenda.”

As for Donald Trump, Elon Musk recently decided to lift the suspension which was placed over alleged incitement of violence in 2021. This decision came after the new owner had posted a poll on the social media platform and asked people if his account should be reinstated.

In the poll, 51.8 per cent of the people voted in favour of Trump. Confirming the same, Elon Musk tweeted “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.”

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

With Donald Trump’s account being reinstated, several Twitter users have started sharing tweets on the same.

