Doge’s limited-run as face of Twitter comes to an end as Elon Musk brings blue bird back

Twitter has brought back its iconic blue bird logo. Twitter, few days ago, replaced its blue bird logo with the Dogecoin logo for some unknown reason.

The iconic blue bird logo on the web version of the micro-blogging site was gone and instead users were seeing with the “doge” meme, which features the face of a Shiba Inu dog. The ‘doge’ meme is well-known as the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, which was created in 2013 as a joke to mock other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. It sparked a wave of reactions from users across the world.

Thankfully, the blue birdie is back. Twitter users now see the real logo when visiting the web version of the platform. While the reason behind dogecoin logo is unknown, many assume that it could be related to the lawsuit filed against Musk by investors for his alleged role in pyramid scheme for promoting Dogecoin. Some also feel that it could one of his April Fool’s pranks, only four days late.

Twitter’s blue bird logo story

Twitter Blue Bird logo has become an iconic symbol of the micro-blogging platform since 2010 when it debuted. The blue bird was designed by Simon Oxley, a freelance graphic designer from Japan who was commissioned by Twitter to create a logo for the platform.

In 2012, the company updated the Blue Bird logo with a more streamlined and simplified design featuring a slightly slimmer bird with a more pronounced tuft of feathers on its head. The updated logo is the one that we see today.

Twitter since Musk

Twitter has seen numerous changes since Musk came into power. Apart from brief logo change, the company has also witnessed various policy changes at workplace, staff cuts, staff services cut, financial stress and controversies. Musk wants to make the company a more subscription-focussed entity as he believes it can help company stay afloat during the anticipating economy slowdown.