Do you have a question for Twitter? This is their response for your problem

It looks like Twitter is in serious turmoil of problems and it’s response show its sincerity in trying to solve our problems.

Written by Ankita Baidya
Updated:
If anyone tries to reach out to Twitter, they are receiving an automated mail having a poop emoji. (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Twitter has been in a complete mess ever since it introduced restrictions in the name of “emergency temporary measures.” At the moment, the new TweetDeck is causing a lot of trouble. To get some answers and resolutions, FE Tech Bytes tried reaching out to Twitter. Wait till the end for the response they have for the problems we face.

A tweet from Twitter’s support account claims that the “new” TweetDeck version is now openly accessible to everyone. Reportedly, this came as a crucial step in helping to solve some of the current issues TweetDeck has been facing. The fact that TweetDeck will switch to a verified-only feature in 30 days raises some concern about this transition, though. This means that in order to use it, you must purchase a Twitter Blue subscription. As per The Verge, the new version of TweetDeck has been in preview for almost two years.

As per the tweet by the Twitter Support page, one will be able to carry over all the saved searches, lists, and columns to the new TweetDeck. It notes that the user will be able to import their columns when they load the application for the first time. However, the team feature seems to be under maintenance and will be restored in the coming weeks.

The main problem arises here. Many users across businesses use TweetDeck. With the platform’s hurried decision to launch a “new TweetDeck,” it has caused a lot of confusion and problems. Users have noted that the columns are not loading and nothing seems to be working as it should, not to mention the unavailability of the Teams feature, which further worsens the issue.

FE Tech Bytes tried reaching out to Twitter to find out some more information about this new TweetDeck, but as all its responses to any problem seem to go, we received an automated email with a poop emoji.

Twitter's response to our questions.
Photo Credits: Ankita Baidya for FE Tech Bytes

Back in March, Musk tweeted that whoever writes to Twitter, especially people from the media, at press@twitter.com, they will automatically respond with a poop emoji.

Since last November, the communications team of Twitter has been killed off, which means since then the platform has not responded to many of the queries posed by the journalists. With the current chaos that the platform is experiencing, it looks like it is exhibiting the same energy as its automated poop email does.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 15:44 IST

