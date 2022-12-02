Discord is making it easier for creators to make money on the platform

Discord is expanding its server subscription program. With the help of this program, more creators will be given the opportunity to start charging subscription fees for premium access and other benefits. This is only applicable to users in the US though, for now at least.

Discord in its blog post mentioned, “We’re expanding the availability of Server Subscriptions, which will allow creators on Discord to earn money directly within the server.”

The company, in its blog post further mentioned that it will be up to the creators how they utilise this opportunity, ranging from pricing to offerings. Server owners will be able to set up Server Subscriptions in whatever manner they like and take home 90 per cent of the money after some necessary deductions.

Currently, the platform generates revenue through a Nitro premium subscription which offers users perks such as custom emojis and HD video streaming. Whereas, the new Server Subscription will provide another sort of revenue and monetise its large as well as active user base.

In order for the Community servers based out in the US to enable subscriptions, they must meet a minimum criterion. The user might be 18 years or older, the user’s account must be in good standing, the user’s both email and phone number should be verified and lastly, he/she must have two-factor authentication enabled.

Once all of this is done, the user will be able to start with multiple layers of subscriptions and decide their own pricing.

As per Discord’s monetisation terms, users will be paid at the end of 30 days.

Discord reportedly has over 150 million active users who come to the platform for varied topics and interests. The platform has grown to be a huge app where people from all walks of life come to start a conversation based on any topic.

