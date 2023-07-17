DIGITAL WORKPLACES: Teaming up with AI to become better solution providers

AS Artificial Intelligence’S (AI) transformative power becomes more evident, organisations are looking to leverage the technology to drive business outcomes and improve efficiency. At the same time, it is essential to ensure that AI interventions are tailored to meet the specific needs of the organisation. Infosys’ AI-first offering, Topaz, is one such platform empowering enterprises to reengineer their processes and unlock business value.

The recently launched product is intended to empower employees to become skilled problem finders and solution providers at scale. “It boosts creativity and productivity as employees learn to co-exist and co-create with machines,” Rajesh Varrier, EVP, Head Americas and Global Head of Digital Experience and Microsoft Business, Infosys, told FE in an interview.

AI with benefits

Basically, Infosys Topaz is an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies. It converges the power of Infosys Cobalt cloud and data analytics to AI-power business, delivering cognitive solutions and intuitive experiences that revitalise growth.

Infosys is taking an AI-first approach to its own transformation also. “The pandemic revealed to us what technology can do for the workplace. Today, we are extrapolating the same approach to explore new possibilities in the workplace with AI and automation,” said Varrier. For instance, AI can help HR drive workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts by using appropriate data to train the AI systems to be inclusive and diverse.

Clients also agree. “Infosys Topaz has helped us to improve the experience lived by players, viewers and fans, journalists, and broadcast partners,” said Caroline Flaissier, general manager of the Federation Française de Tennis (FFT). “At Roland-Garros, we have always believed in an AI-first approach to re-imagine our sport. AI-powered videos help players analyse their performance and match strategy, AI-Assisted Journalism helps journalists produce more insightful reports, and the match center, powered by AI-driven insights, helps fans understand every nuance of the game, beyond the numbers.”

Seeding new ideas

Over 12,000 use-cases help seed and fast-track new ideas.For example, a food and beverages chain leveraged Infosys Topaz to autonomously connect unconnected data signals coming in from new partners to deliver superior off-store consumer experience with more than 95% accuracy. “We use Infosys Topaz to build connected ecosystems for our clients by seamlessly integrating AI-driven tools that streamline communication and information-sharing between employees,” said Varrier.

Hemanth Adapa, product owner, Predictive Analytics at British Telecom, said, “We engaged with Infosys Topaz to offer AI-powered predictive analytics for various domains such as network performance, sustainability, and security. This has been recognised and appreciated by our clients who can now amplify their mission-critical services with never-before reliability.”

The people-first approach

Topaz can also help ensure that hiring, talent mapping, and promotion decisions are more inclusive. “Infosys follows the approach of ‘responsible by design’ so that AI solutions take responsibility for the outcomes they deliver,” said Varrier.

In his opinion, firms need to create a balance between providing the right kind of digital tools that promote productivity versus the digital distress it puts on people to always keep pace with technology-driven changes. “The key is to adopt technology that maps to employee preferences. The use of analytics to understand how employees engage and what motivates them can help firms adopt the kind of tools that will appeal to them.”

