Cloudera’s platform helps firms capitalise on their data value

In today’s digital era, businesses are increasingly reliant on modern infrastructure to facilitate their digital transformation efforts. As a result, there has been a surge in data generation, which has created a demand for efficient data storage, management, security, and services. To address these challenges, organisations are turning to hybrid data solutions, which allow them to modernise their IT infrastructure while leveraging existing investments in on-premises systems. This integration between legacy systems and cloud services paves the way for seamless digital transformation journeys. According to Flexera 2023 State of the Cloud Report, a remarkable 72% of enterprises have adopted a hybrid cloud approach, combining both public and private clouds to enhance decision-making speed.

Daniel Hand, field CTO, APJ, Cloudera said, “Today, organisations are seeking greater flexibility in storing and analysing data, leveraging the scalability and elasticity of the public cloud while maintaining the ability to compute workloads both on-premises and public cloud. Therefore, it becomes imperative for businesses to have a robust hybrid cloud strategy. To enable effective hybrid cloud adoption, we deliver the best of public and private clouds providing data insights in real-time, increased IT controls, and high performance with low costs through the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP).”

CDP stands as the world’s only hybrid data platform seamlessly integrating on-premises infrastructure with multiple public clouds, including AWS and Google Cloud. It supports analytical workloads throughout the data life cycle: from data collection at the edge, to data engineering, data warehousing, and serving applications at a massive scale. Commenting on Cloudera’s hybrid cloud solutions deployed in the Indian market, Hand said, “In India, we have helped many businesses leverage the hybrid cloud for their business success. For instance, Vodafone Automotive, where Cloudera assisted in collecting and analysing telemetry data from motor vehicles to create user-based insurance policies. This resulted in reduced infrastructure costs, increased agility, and improved resource deployment. The second example features Axis Bank, which utilised Cloudera’s platform for areas such as toll gate optimisation, money laundering detection, personalised offers, and risk management.”

The rapid deployment of 5G across India and other Asia-Pacific markets is now influencing businesses’ hybrid cloud strategies. With 5G driving data consumption and usage, organisations are increasingly focusing on data-driven applications and use cases. The combination of data generated at the edge, collected in the cloud, and processed on-premises aligns perfectly with the hybrid cloud approach, said Hand.

In India, Cloudera operates from three strategically located offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai. The Bengaluru office, established as a centre of excellence (CoE) in 2022, boasts a talented workforce of 500 talented engineers and developers.

“We plan to grow this centre by expanding our engineering and development teams to support the company’s growing customer base in India. With strong regional and global growth, Cloudera’s focus on helping businesses develop hybrid data cloud platforms has become increasingly important,” added Hand.

