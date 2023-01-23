DIGITAL ATTACKS: Staying secure behind a cybersecurity mesh

Tech industry has a penchant for coming up with unique buzzwords every now and then; in the realm of cybersecurity, first it was Zero Trust, a security framework requiring all users to be authenticated, authorised, and continuously validated for security configuration before being granted or keeping access to apps and data.

Cut to present. The digital transformation of the global economy is significantly increasing the number of potential attack surfaces. In such a scenario, the latest buzzword doing the rounds is cybersecurity mesh, or cybersecurity mesh architecture (CSMA). A recent report released by Gartner stated, “By 2024, organisations adopting a cybersecurity mesh architecture to integrate security tools to work as a collaborative ecosystem will reduce the financial impact of individual security incidents by an average of 90%.”

A new approach to security

Vijendra Katiyar, country manager, India & SAARC, Trend Micro, a leading player in data security and cybersecurity solutions, says cybersecurity mesh is a collaborative ecosystem of tools and controls to secure a modern and distributed enterprise. “It’s a term that has been around for quite a long time but has gained popularity and is a hot topic of discussion in the industry these days,” says Katiyar.

Cybersecurity mesh architecture helps provide a common, integrated security structure and posture to secure all assets, whether they’re on-premises, in data centres or in the cloud. It is gaining popularity as the current rate of digital acceleration and the rise of hybrid workspaces have rendered traditional network infrastructure obsolete, posing the most difficult challenge for businesses, he says. Data is becoming less centralised due to the multi-cloud approach and deploying security systems consisting of multiple integrated security solutions, which in turn increases the complexity of the entire security architecture.

“Existing approaches to security and identity architectures are siloed and work in isolation from each other,” says Katiyar. “Cybersecurity mesh architecture (CSMA) is about interoperability of different standalone tools over common standards, security intelligence analytic layer, distributed identity and dashboards.”

Key benefits it offers

In Katiyar’s opinion, adopting a cybersecurity mesh strategy comes with a number of advantages like scalability, composability, and interoperability. First, the architecture’s flexibility and adaptability allows it to easily deploy and manage new security solutions, making it much easier for businesses to adapt to evolving security standards than previously. Second, due to the increasing number of remote interactions, making a proper distinction of valid users from hackers is often difficult. CSMA provides an infrastructure that streamlines the integration of new security tools.

“We see a few initiatives taken by the industry. The Shared Signals and Events Working Group is attempting to enable the sharing of security events, state changes, and other signals between dynamic security systems. The OpenID Continuous Access Evaluation Profile (CAEP) was established for more consistent airing of event signals,” says Katiyar.

On Trend Micro’s offerings in the current evolving threat landscape, he said it helps customers to manage their Attack Surface Risk Management Lifecycle. “We’ve a diverse set of offerings for enterprise security that provides 360-degree protection from cloud to organisational, like security operations, endpoint and email security, cloud security, network security, powered by global threat intelligence,” he said. “Trend Micro One can help customers discover, assess and mitigate the risk across the enterprise; i.e. user, device, OS or application vulnerability, internet facing asset, cloud, etc. Platform is based on the Zero Trust architecture – which is continuously monitoring and evaluating the risk.”

The bottom line: Rising cybersecurity threats are inspiring innovations in security technologies, and cybersecurity mesh is one such modern innovation.

WHY IT IS CRUCIAl

* Multi-cloud deployments and remote work have complicated cybersecurity in recent years

* Cybersecurity mesh is gaining popularity as it provides a common, integrated security structure to secure all assets

* Companies are able to reduce the financial impact of security incidents by 90% with adoption of this mesh strategy