Digital assistants: A powerful tool in workplace￼

We may be spending more time than we think on mindless tasks. Recent research has revealed that office workers switch between programmes throughout the day a whopping 1,200 times – which amounts to an extra four hours every week! In another report by Pegasystems, it was stated that back-office workers use 90 different apps in a month.



In the current digital workplace, it is not an uncommon expectation for business employees to manage an alarming variety of applications. The frequent context switching needed to juggle these numerous applications can be incredibly taxing on these professionals, leading to a heightened risk of burnout.

Arjun Malhotra, co-chair – EPIC Foundation, co-founder – HCL

An AI-powered digital work assistant has been on the horizon for some time. As with every other technology, it too has undergone its own share of evolution. It has assumed different avatars, updating itself with every successive version – from answering basic questions to now guiding users through a software application for accelerated learning. Here’s how digital work assistants can help knowledge workers in preventing workplace burnout:

Task prioritisation:



A digital work assistant can be a valuable tool for knowledge workers to help them feel more in control of their workload. For instance, it can assist project managers who have a long list of tasks to complete by providing suggestions on how to prioritise them. This way, knowledge workers can more effectively manage their workload and achieve their goals in a timely and organised manner.

Searching and organising information: Digital work assistants can help employees quickly access the information they need, such as files or emails. This can save time and reduce frustration caused by searching through multiple folders or applications.



Facilitating communication and collaboration: Digital work assistants can help reduce the stress caused by miscommunication and misunderstandings. For example, it can provide a platform for sharing knowledge and resources, such as a company-wide wiki or a knowledge management system. This can help team members stay informed and learn from each other.



Personalised recommendations: Based on an employee’s past behaviour, digital work assistants can make personalised recommendations for relevant information that they may have missed. One of the causes for stress can also be attributed to the skill gap. Providing recommendations for upskilling opportunities to the worker can help them feel more fulfilled in their work.



Employee training: It is an ongoing process that often involves repeatedly transferring the same knowledge and managing the same content. Digital work assistants can help streamline this process by providing in-app walkthroughs that guide trainees and minimise the need for creating tedious documentation. Employees no longer have to sit through long training sessions, and organisations can allocate their time towards improving the work experience instead. In a way it can help organisations improve their efficiencies.

