The Board Exam season is here and so class X and XII students are busy in their smartphones for studying, filling forms, checking results, and managing documents. Therefore to help the students the Indian government has launched several free apps that make student life easier.

However many students don’t know about them. Therefore in case this article we have mentioned these apps which help save time, avoid long queues, and reduce paperwork. Here are five useful government apps every student should download.

UMANG

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) brings together many central and state government services in one place. Students can check scholarship details, exam results, and apply for different certificates through this app. Instead of visiting offices or multiple websites, everything is available on your phone.

DigiLocker

DigiLocker works like a digital file folder. Students can store their mark sheets, Aadhaar card, certificates, and other important documents safely in the app. These documents are officially valid and can be shared online when needed for admissions or jobs. This means no more carrying physical copies everywhere.

ePathshala

ePathshala is very helpful for school students. It provides free NCERT textbooks, study materials, videos, and audio content. Students can download books and read them anytime, even without internet. It is a great tool for exam preparation and daily studies.

SWAYAM

SWAYAM offers free online courses for college students and even school students. The courses are created by top institutions like IITs and central universities. Students can watch video lectures, read study material, and even earn certificates at a low cost.

DIKSHA

DIKSHA provides digital lessons based on school curriculum. It includes videos, quizzes, and practice material. Many state boards use this app to share official study content. It helps students understand topics better in an interactive way.

Why these apps are useful?

These free government apps make student life easier. They save time, reduce paperwork, and give access to quality education. With just a smartphone, students can manage documents, study better, and access important services without standing in long lines.