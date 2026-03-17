DigiLocker is used by a lot of Indians for storing and managing important documents like Aadhaar Card, Pan Card and Class X and XII Marksheets. However, many users face challenges in changing or resetting their DigiLocker passwords when they forget them. Therefore, in this article, we have delved deeper into how one can change the DigiLocker password and the PIN, too.

DigiLocker is a government-backed platform that enables paperless governance in India.

How to change DigiLocker password?

Below is the step-by-step process of changing the DigiLocker password, which is a very simple and easy task.

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website and click the “Sign In” button at the top right corner.

Step 2: If you don’t remember your current password, click the “Forgot Password?” link.

Step 3: Enter your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number for verification.

Step 4: You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to proceed.

Step 5: After successful OTP verification, you’ll be prompted to set a new password. Ensure your new password is strong, with at least 8 characters, including a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Step 6: Re-enter the new password to confirm and click “Submit” to finalise the change

How to reset DigiLocker pin?

Using the steps mentioned below, you can easily reset the DigiLocker Pin:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the DigiLocker website.

Step 2: On the login page, click on “Forgot Security PIN?”.

Step 3: Choose your preferred identification method, such as Mobile Number, Aadhaar, PAN, or Driving License.

Step 4: Enter the relevant details based on your selected identification method.

Step 5: You’ll receive an OTP for verification on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and click “Verify”.

Step 6: After successful verification, you can set a new 6-digit security PIN.

Step 7: Confirm the new PIN, and you’re good to go!

Step 8: Moreover, in a more recent development for DigiLocker, Passport Verification Records can now be securely accessed, stored, shared, and digitally verified within the DigiLocker ecosystem, promoting paperless, contactless, and citizen-centric service.