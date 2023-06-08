Did WhatsApp copy Telegram by introducing Channels?

The series of updates continues as WhatsApp introduces another upgrade. The messaging platform introduced WhatsApp Channels. It asserts itself to be a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important messages from your selected organisations and people. The platform aims to create a new tab called “updates,” under which channels will be available. Along with channels the user will be able to access the status as well. This would allow the user to access their chats with family, friends, and communities separately.

A similar update was sent out to Instagram recently. On Instagram, “Channels” let the creators share one-way messages directly with their followers. This increases their engagement. The Channels on Instagram support text, images, polls, and reactions, among others. Channel announcements are made via direct messages. Unlike Instagram, Channels on WhatsApp would facilitate communication from bodies including NGOs, medical research institutions, and fact-checking bodies.

The admin would have the authority to send out text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls via the Channels. Since the messages are going to be one-way, the users may not be able to respond to them. This update allows the user to join the Channels via an invite link. However, the platform is also building up a directory where users can find different channels in accordance with their likes and preferences and join them. The admins of various Channels will be given the option to turn off discoverability for their respective channels.

In a statement, Mark Zuckerberg said, “Today we’re announcing WhatsApp Channels — a private way to follow people and organisations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp. We are starting in Singapore and Colombia but will roll out to everyone later this year. We’re building Channels to be the most private way to communicate. As a channel admin, your phone number won’t be shown to followers, and following a channel won’t show that to the admin or others following the channel either.” He further added that the messages that are received on the Channels will be deleted after 30 days.

This update of WhatsApp, however, has an uncanny resemblance to an open-source messaging platform, Telegram. It’s almost a copy of what users can do on Telegram. Telegram maintains a directory of different communities that users can find and join based on their interests. Further, one can use a single Telegram account on multiple devices and multiple accounts on the same device. Telegram users can connect with other users, make groups and communities, make video calls and phone calls, and much more. The core of Telegram’s functionality lies in the privacy it offers its users, which is facilitated through the enhanced use of the cloud. What WhatsApp is now introducing would make the messaging platform similar to how this open-source platform functions. Nevertheless, Channels is an effort by WhatsApp to facilitate large group conversations seamlessly.