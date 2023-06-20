Did Twitter copy Instagram with “this” new feature?

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the microblogging platform has seen a stream of new changes and updates. With the latest update, users will be allowed to highlight their favourite tweet, which will appear in a new and dedicated tab. The user can curate their personal collection and view it under the new tab. The tab is titled “Highlights,” which will attract more attention from the users.

Previously, the new Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino, expressed her aspiration to bring in “Twitter 2.0,” which is in line with Musk’s vision. The CEO emailed her employees, expressing her vision to turn the microblogging site into a “Global Town Square.” The new CEO asserted that it is Twitter’s mission to become the most accurate real-time source of information and to become a “global town square for communication.” Her email read, “We’re on the precipice of making history—and that’s not an empty promise. That’s our reality.” What’s more, there are a number of new features launched for Twitter Blue users, including a greater number of DMs the premium user can send and tweets up to 4000 characters.

This feature, however, has a stark similarity with how Instagram stories function. On Instagram, users can add Stories as Highlights that appear on the user’s profile, below the bio. Musk retweeted a tweet by DogeDesigner, a graphic designer at Dogecoin and MyDoge Inc. As per the tweet, the Highlights tab is live on Twitter, and one can show their favourite tweets on their profile. The user is supposed to click on the three dots that appear besides any tweet at the top and click “Add/remove from Highlights.” This option will allow the user to either add a desired tweet to their Highlights tab or remove one.

“Highlights Tab” is now live on Twitter. You can now showcase your favorite tweets on your profile.  pic.twitter.com/nPz7DfNeIZ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 18, 2023

Reportedly, at the VivaTech conference that took place in Paris, Elon Musk addressed a substantial crowd. He discussed his impact on the social media platform along with the reasons why he acquired the site. Further, Musk explained how he has worked towards improving the user experience on the platform, which he believed was quite negative in the past. He cited this negative impact as the reason for purchasing the platform. What’s more, Musk went on to say that Twitter users would agree that their experience has improved ever since the Tesla CEO got involved. He also stated that Yaccarino’s involvement is focused on advertisers and their needs. He said that almost all ‘advertisers have said they have either come back, or they will come back’.

Previously, according to reports, Meta was planning to launch Instagram’s Twitter clone and establish it as a competitor to the microblogging platform. During the first all-hands meeting of Meta, a preview of this Twitter clone was shown. It is reportedly based on Instagram and plans to integrate ActivityPub.

According to a report by the Verge, Meta’s Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, highlighted their new app as a response to Twitter. Cox said, “We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run and that they believe they can trust and rely upon for distribution.” This seemingly casts direct shade on the way Musk manages his microblogging site. As per reports, Cox also mentioned that they already have celebrities who have committed to using the app, including DJ Slime, Oprah, and the Dalai Lama.