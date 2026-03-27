Instagram has just launched a new visual font inspired by the movie Dhurandhar The Revenge within Instagram’s Edits feature. Considering the success and craze among people for the movie. The feature is designed to let creators style their Reels with visuals that reflect the tone and typography seen in the movie. The font is currently available for a limited time on both Android and iOS platforms.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film, crossing Rs. 1000 crore globally at record speed. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, it earned Rs. 624 crore in India in its first week. Its success has delayed films like Toxic and challenges Bhoot Bangla.

What is the Dhurandhar style font?

The newly added font aims to capture the cinematic styling associated with the film. It reflects bold lettering and stylized visuals typically used in promotional material and title sequences. With this addition, Instagram is enabling creators to align their content with trending pop culture themes and film-based aesthetics.

The rollout appears to be part of a broader push to make the Edits app more creator-focused, especially for users producing short-form video content tied to entertainment trends. The limited-time availability also suggests that the feature may be part of a promotional collaboration around the film.

How to use the Dhurandhar-2 font in the Edits app?

People interested in using this feature can do so by following the below-mentioned steps. After which one can access and apply the font directly within the Edits app while creating a Reel.

Step 1: Open the Edits app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Start creating a new reel or open an existing draft.

Step 3: Tap on the text tool in the editor.

Step 4: Browse through the available font options.

Step 5: Select the Dhurandhar-inspired font

Step 6: Type your text and adjust size, placement, or effects as needed.

Step 7: Preview your Reel and publish it.

Where is this feature available?

The Dhurandhar-inspired font is currently live for users on Android and iOS. Since it is a limited-time feature, availability may vary depending on region and app version. Users are advised to update the app to access the latest features.