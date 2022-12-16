Dell’s sustainable Concept Luna PC is modular and can be disassembled in seconds with minimal tools

One of the world’s major PC makers, Dell is working on user-friendly repairability for the laptops they manufacture. Almost a year ago, “Concept Luna” was announced. An early version video of the same was posted last year which showed that more sustainable material and less screws were used to build it. It is now being worked towards full modularity with everything removable and replaceable.

But Dell has not launched Concept Luna yet. Battery, fan, keyboard and speakers could be removed in the future. It is DIY (Do it yourself) friendly. It comes under the category of “right to repair” devices. In a press event in New York, the company showed a micro-factory which uses robots with suction cups that makes the job easier.

It has some benefits, if one part of a laptop gets damaged then instead of getting it repaired along with the whole laptop, or instead of discarding the whole laptop, only the part that requires fixing can be repaired or replaced alone. It is also good for the environment, as the company aims to reduce carbon footprint and increase energy efficiency by using more decarbonised devices. With the primary aim of reuse, repair and recreate, a future vision is being aimed. It will help in quick assembling or repairing in just a few minutes.

But this also comes with some loopholes. First of all, this has not come in the markets yet so there is not any review available from the user end. A very similar model from Framework Laptop was released which received good reviews and iFixit, which is a renowned American e-commerce and how-to website, gave it a 10 on 10. Other than the video released last year and a post from the official Dell site, no other information is available to the audience. A lot of hardware prowess also seems to be involved which makes it sound like a complicated process.

Dell hopes 100 percent recycled and renewable packing material and product content by the year 2030. As of now around 396.5 million pounds of sustainable materials have been used in the production and packaging of their products.

